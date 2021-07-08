A 31-YEAR-OLD man from Tredegar has been charged following reports of arson.

Gwent Police received the report of arson at the Glandwr Industrial Estate in Aberbeeg at 6.10am on Thursday, July 1.

MORE NEWS:

The man was arrested on suspicion of arson and has now been charged with three counts of arson, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and a public order offence.

He will appear at Newport Magistrates Court.