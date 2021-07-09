A NEW interactive map has launched to help Newport residents identify the ideal spots to reclaim public space for people rather than vehicles.

The availability of local, accessible green spaces has been at the forefront of many people's minds as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And now climate charity Possible is calling for a permanent transformation of urban space, prioritising people rather than vehicles.

To encourage this change, they’ve released a new, easy-to-use interactive map so communities across the country can pinpoint ideal locations for fixtures such as parklets (mini-parks in former parking spaces) which could reclaim public space from cars and improve access to green space.

In Newport, the map can be filtered via the location of public green space, levels of access to public and private green spaces, and local car ownership.

This map shows the public green spaces around Newport and Gwent

The map allows you to jump instantly to Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, and London - but you can also zoom to your own location.

Parklets are an established method of reclaiming public space for the use of local communities.

Usually installed on roads, parklets occupy between one and three parking spaces and are, ideally, inclusive and accessible to all. They are proven to be ideal locations to provide greenery in areas where residents have poor access to parks and green spaces, to provide spaces to sit, rest and socialise, and to provide bicycle or e-scooter parking.

The map shows that in people in Newport own fewer cars per household than the national average, and have far more access to green spaces than the average home across Britain.

This map shows the number of cars per household around Newport. Green represents fewer cars than the national average, and pink a greater number of cars

While it also highlights public green spaces in Beechwood, Duffryn and Ridgeway, to name a few.

But could a parklet improve your neighbourhood?

A parklet is an old parking space that has been transformed into something for people to enjoy. There’s no such thing as a typical parklet; they can take many forms. They are great for bringing communities together, and providing some much-needed local green space.

Here are some ideas for what they could look like.

Hirra Khan Adeogun, head of car free cities at climate charity Possible, said: “The Covid-19 lockdowns, and the closure of parks and urban green spaces, highlighted how access to outdoor space is a luxury denied to many people, particularly those from low income households living in tower blocks.

"With transport responsible for 27 per cent of carbon emissions in the UK, reducing both car use and the space cars occupy will be vital in addressing climate change: we need to start reorienting our cities to prioritise people rather than vehicles.

"Parklets are a great way for local communities around the UK to make decisions for themselves, to reclaim space and to transform it into something that serves people and the planet.”

