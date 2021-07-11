SEVERAL drivers from Torfaen have been sentenced in Magistrates' Court over the past fortnight for a range of motoring offences.

Offences included drivers going more than 20mph over the speed limit, driving with faulty brake lights and driving with a faulty tyre.

Here are the details of their cases below.

ALEXANDER BARNES-NICHOLAS, 31, of Henllys Way in St Dials, Cwmbran, was caught in Pembrokeshire driving with a faulty tyre.

Officers noticed the Volkswagen Golf Barnes-Nicholas was driving on May 3 on the A4076 at Johnston had the ply or cord exposed on its front nearside tyre.

Johnston pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle with a tyre with any of the ply/cord exposed, and at Llanelli Magistrates' Court, on June 23, was fined £286. He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Three penalty points were added to his licence.

ANDREW JOHN FLETCHER, 52, has been disqualified from driving for six months after refusing to identify the driver of a vehicle suspected to have been guilty of an offence.

Fletcher, of Bronllys Place, Croesyceiliog, refused to identify the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa when asked by police at Central Ticket Office in Treforest last New Year’s Eve.

The offence was proven by the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 24.

Fletcher was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 surcharge, and £90 in costs.

He was also disqualified from holding or getting a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending – having been handed an additional six penalty points for this offence.

CATALIN-DENIS BURLACU, 49, of Star Street in Old Cwmbran, was fined after failing to identify the driver of a vehicle.

Burlacu refused to identify the driver of a Mercedes which was alleged to have committed an offence when questioned at Central Ticket Office in Treforest on January 19.

The offence was proved by the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 24.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £90 in costs.

Her driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

ASHLEY BEN BOWEN, 27, of Brynhyfryd in Croesyceiliog has been sentenced for failing to keep his car’s lights, reflectors and rear markings clean and in working order.

Bowen was stopped on the A470 at Doldowlod on January 11, where officers determined the stop lights on his Honda CRV were not in good working order.

Bowen pleaded guilty, and at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 30, was fined £40, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 in costs.

GARY STUART JAMES, 41, of Tolpath in Coed Eva, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to speeding in a 30mph zone in Powys.

James was caught by a manned speed camera on the A470 at Erwood Village in a Nissan Primastar van on February 3 doing 35mph.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 1.

James was fined £76, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 in costs.

He was also handed three penalty points.

JOANNA COOK, 35, of East Road in Oakfield, Cwmbran was caught doing 21mph over the speed limit in Bridgend in January.

Cook was caught by a manned speed camera on the A473 Coychurch Bypass on January 9, doing 71mph in a 50mph zone.

She pleaded guilty, and at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 1, she was fined £308.

Cook must also pay a £34 surcharge and £90 in costs.

Five points have been added to her driving licence.

MARK MUNRO, 56, of Raglan Court in Croesyceiliog, has been fined after being caught speeding in Port Talbot.

Munro was caught speeding in his MG ZS on the M4 in a 50mph zone on December 28 last year. He was driving at 57mph.

The offence was proven using the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 2.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

He also had three points added to his driving licence.

JORDAN JOHNSON, 23, of Old School Place in Pontnewynydd, was caught driving at 87mph in a goods vehicle.

Johnson was caught speeding on the A14 at Cold Ashby, Northampton, on January 21 doing 27mph more than the limit for the class of vehicle he was driving.

He pleaded guilty, and at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 2, was fined £266.

He was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 in costs.

Johnson’s licence also had five penalty points added.