AN AUDI TT driver was caught speeding at 130mph on a motorway where the limit was 70mph.

Luke Thomas Parkman, 34, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was fined £264 at the city’s magistrates’ court.

He committed the offence on the M48 at Rogiet in Monmouthshire on December 12, 2020.

Parkman was also ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.