THESE five men and one woman were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, assaulting emergency workers, attempted robbery and dangerous driving.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Connor Griffiths

Teenager Connor Griffiths was high on drink and drugs when he tried to rob a cyclist near a railway station.

The 19-year-old was hunted down by the victim’s son on social media after he found his Facebook account.

The defendant, of Ashgrove, Hengoed, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was locked up for two years.

Nicola Jones

A woman with a long history of attacking the police was jailed after she spat at a custody detention officer.

Nicola Jones, 37, carried out the assault at Newport Central police station where she was taken after her arrest for threatening to kill a couple.

The defendant, from Newport, who has 36 previous convictions for 60 offences, was jailed for 14 months.

Paul Hill

Dangerous driver Paul Hill nearly killed a senior police officer after sending his car hurtling down a bank towards a fast-flowing river.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie’s vehicle was forced off the road by the defendant and only just stopped short of ending up in the water after hitting a tree.

Newport Crown Court heard how the victim admitted to being petrified and confessed he had feared he was going to drown.

Hill, 37, of Commercial Street, Abertillery, was jailed for 14 months.

Martin Cambridge

A paedophile was caught downloading child abuse videos from the internet by the police while they were already supervising him as a known sex offender.

Martin Cambridge, 43, continued trawling the web after he escaped going to prison following his conviction in 2017 for possessing “a great number of indecent images”.

He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order four years ago restricting his online use.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Cambridge he had “a dreadful urge” to keep looking at child sex abuse material and jailed him for eight months.

David Leader

A drug dealer who was trafficking heroin in the Gwent Valleys was jailed for three years.

David Leader, 46, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, near Abertillery, was locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of the class A drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class C drug Valium.

Gareth Grant

A drug dealer was jailed after police seized a large amount of cocaine destined for the streets of Gwent.

Gareth Grant, 36, was locked up for 32 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant, of Sir Stafford Close, Caerphilly, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.