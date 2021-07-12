PLANS for a new glass manufacturing plant in Blaenau Gwent are being discussed this week.
Turkish glass manufacturer Ciner Glass will host a webinar on Wednesday July 14 at 11am to discuss its plans for a new glass manufacturing plant in Ebbw Vale.
In May 2020 Ciner Glass revealed there were plans to build a glass bottle manufacturing facility in Blaenau Gwent which promised to create 600 jobs.
Ciner Glass plans to launch a glassmaking facility, called Dragon Glass Bottle Manufacturing Facility, at the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale, which will create hundreds of jobs and bring ‘economic benefits for generations to come.’
In a letter to stakeholders, Didem Ciner, executive board member of Ciner Glass Group said: "We already produce some of the lightest bottles in the world which reduces transportation costs. We believe South Wales is well positioned to serve the existing UK operations of our customers.
"We think it is important to cut the number of miles bottles have to travel to reach the customer. Our vision is to build a centre of engineering excellence in glass technology here in Wales which can compete with the best in the world."
The company intends to supply glass bottles to UK food and beverage producers.
Didem Ciner, Executive Board Member of the Ciner Glass Group, will be a panellist alongside Mathew Evans from Arup.
The panel is open to public, anyone could register and attendees will be able submit questions using the Q&A function.
You can register for the event here.
