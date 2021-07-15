THE Abertillery Derby returns this weekend after a six-year absence.

This weekend rivals Abertillery Bluebirds and Abertillery Excelsiors compete in the first round of the Football Association for Wales Amateur Trophy. This will be their first meeting for six years.

The match will kick off at 2pm at Candour Talent Stadium, Cwm Nant Y Groes on Saturday, July 17.

READ MORE:

Abertillery Excelsiors manager, Chris Wildy, told the Argus the team feel really excited to be taking charge of the team, into the derby game.

"We have not played them in 6 six years, so I’m sure it will be a great game. It will be nice to get the fans back into ground for this one after a whole year without being able to watch games. I’m sure both teams will do the town proud."

In a statement Abertillery Bluebirds said: "Excellent news continues as we’ve just had confirmation that our home matches can now have 250 people in attendance. Let’s see if we can hit this number Saturday for the local derby."