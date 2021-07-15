A £10 million fund offering grants to people in Wales struggling to pay their rent as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic has opened to applications.
The Welsh Government grant will support private rented sector tenants in Wales who are in significant rent arrears as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is part of Welsh Government’s ongoing commitment to prevent homelessness in Wales, with the scheme being delivered by local authorities.
Tenants who are not in receipt of housing related benefits, and who have fallen behind on their payments by eight weeks or more as a consequence of the pandemic, between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, will be eligible to apply for a grant.
Those applying for the grant, through their local authority, will need:
- Proof of ID (a driving licence or a passport or a birth certificate with household bills that proves their address for the last three months).
- A copy of their bank statements for at least the past two months (including any savings accounts).
- A copy of their tenancy agreement.
- Evidence and explanation that they have not been able to pay their rent because of coronavirus; this will include a review of the applicant's finances.
For more information on the Tenancy Hardship grant visit https://gov.wales/tenancy-hardship-grant-private-rented-sector-tenants-coronavirus
The Welsh Government's minister for climate change Julie James said: “I would like to again extend my thanks to the Wales Council for Voluntary Action, credit unions and local authorities for their commitment to delivering at pace to ensure that private sector tenants could and can continue to access the support they need to prevent eviction into homelessness."
The grant is not available to those who have not experienced financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic and deliberately did not pay rent to their landlord or agent.
People in rent arrears are advised to do the following before applying for the grant:
- Speak to their landlord to discuss their arrears and how they can be repaid or
- Get advice and support from from Shelter Cymru or Citizen’s Advice Cymru.
- see if you are able to apply for existing support, including a Discretionary Housing Payment if you are in receipt of housing benefit or housing costs of a Universal Credit claim
