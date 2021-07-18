FOUR generations of the same Ammanford family have gathered for the first time.
Randolph Thomas Rainford, 96, who lives in Ammanford met his great-grandson Finley Thomas Rainford for the first time recently, who was born in January during lockdown.
Also at the reunion was baby Finely’s grandfather Colin Thomas Rainford and Dad Bryn Thomas Rainford.
Colin was a former pupil at Ammanford Comprehensive school and is now a headteacher in Hampshire.
