ABERGAVENNY will welcome shire horses and miniature horses at the 38th annual South Wales Shire Horse Society Show next week.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 24, at Bailey Park.

The club's president Leslie Moulden said: "The secretary, marketing and chairman have worked very hard to get the show organised in these very trying times."

As well as horse shows of various varieties, the event will also include a novelty dog show.

Horses judging will begin at 10am and then 1pm for dogs judging.

There will be trade stands, catering stalls, punch and Judy, a climbing tower, classics cars and Celynen North brass band will attend.

Entry fees are £6 for adults, £3 for senior citizens, £3 for 12 years and above and free for children under 12 years old.

For more information call 01291 621469