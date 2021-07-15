A MAN who was earlier arrested following an altercation in the Shaftesbury area of Newport this morning has been released without charge.
A 39-year-old man had been arrested after Gwent Police were called to a report of an altercation in Albany Street, Newport at around 8.40am.
However, police have confirmed the man has now been released without charge.
Gwent Police have appealed for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report of an altercation in Albany Street, Newport at around 8.40am on Thursday, July 15.
“A 39-year-old from Newport man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been released without charge.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may be able to assist our investigation with information, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log reference 2100247445.
“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook or Twitter, or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
