NEWPORT-BASED St Joseph's Hospital is taking pole position in its support for the South Wales Car Festival in aid of St David's Hospice Care.

St Joseph's, one of the largest independent hospitals in Wales, has linked with the Newport-based hospice as supercars and classics come under starter’s orders next month.

The inaugural automobile event with supercars, classics and live music is being staged at Chepstow Racecourse, Monmouthshire, on Sunday, August 8, between 11am and 6pm.

Stuart Hammond, CEO of St Joseph's Hospital, which is celebrating 75 years since its foundation, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the car festival this summer.

"St Joseph’s Hospital is all about looking after people and we are committed to contributing to the local community where we operate. All proceeds from the event will go to St David’s Hospice Care to help them to continue to provide an incredible palliative care service locally."

Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care, who is organising the event, said: "We are extremely grateful for the wonderful support we are receiving from St Joseph's Hospital for our South Wales Car Festival.

"We have 250 fantastic vehicles booked for Chepstow Racecourse fundraising event including supercars, classic cars, commercial, military and vintage cars, as well as motorcycles.

“As well as a dazzling array of vehicles on display on the day we will also have bars, street food, a kid's corner, funfair, live music, entertainment, VIP area, crafts staffs, local produce and much more.

"It’ll be a great day out, in a fabulous setting, for the entire family.”

For more details and how to buy tickets please visit www.southwalescarshow.co.uk or call 01633 851051. carshow@stdavidshospicecare.org www.southwalescarshow.co.uk