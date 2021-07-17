THE first Kolor Dash for more than two years in aid of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care has been held in Cwmbran and was a riot of colourful fun.
Organiser Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "It was a very special night for everyone all things being considered. We had a brilliant turn out and everyone had a blast. Special thanks to all participants part and the volunteers, our paint, water and glitter station owners, as well as the set up and pack down teams."
The next Kolor Dash is being held on Friday, August 20, at Tredegar Park, Newport.
