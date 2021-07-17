THE CENOTAPH in Blaenavon has been given a much-needed face-lift.

The clock tower in the memorial garden is sparkling again after a deep clean, funded by Torfaen County Borough Council as part of the renovation of the Workmen’s Hall.

The memorial was sandblasted by Cardiff-based Dawson Stone Masonry, returning it to its former glory.

Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Liam Cowles said: “The cenotaph is a much loved tribute to Blaenavon men who have served in many conflicts over more than a century.

South Wales Argus: The cenotaph outside Blaenavon Workmen's Hall has undergone a deep clean as part of wider renovations. Picture: Tammy Louise MountainThe cenotaph outside Blaenavon Workmen's Hall has undergone a deep clean as part of wider renovations. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

“It is a landmark that is clearly visible to people coming into town and we’re delighted that it’s looking at its best once more.”

Royal British Legion Blaenavon branch secretary Cyril Turner said: “The branch is very grateful to Torfaen County Borough Council for paying for the thorough cleansing of the cenotaph, which had been battered by the elements.

“We’re all pleased to see it looking nothing but totally impressive once again.”

South Wales Argus: The names of the Blaenavon men and women who gave their lives during the Second World War displayed on the cenotaph in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise MountainThe names of the Blaenavon men and women who gave their lives during the Second World War displayed on the cenotaph in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain