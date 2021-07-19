A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JOSHUA DARRAN SIMS, 23, of Nicholas Street, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHLOE JASMINE GETHING, 29, of Heol Fargoed, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted being drunk and disorderly at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

JASON ANDREW JOHNSON, 34, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in High Street, Newport, resisting a police constable and failing to surrender.

MORE NEWS: Teenage drug dealer made nearly £40,000 trafficking cocaine

LLOYD MOMBESHORA, 46, of Valentine Lane, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW BODENHAM, 36, of Rolls Avenue, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

READ MORE: Man banned from Newport city centre jailed

GARETH JONES, 38, of Blenheim Park, Magor, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL WILLIAM JONES, 52, of Greene Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA RHYS TURNER, 30, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 NEWPORT Road in Hollybush.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SIMON PAUL MORGAN, 56, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN PAUL FRANKLIN, 49, of Rock Villa Close, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £534 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.