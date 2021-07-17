LOCKDOWN restrictions are gradually easing and many of us will be hitting the road to explore the attractions and events on our doorstep.

However, we might require motorways services in order to do so.

After conducting some research, Brindley Group can reveal the best and worst motorway service stations in the UK.

To find the UK's best and worst motorway services, they looked at all of the 100+ services across 29 different motorways throughout the country.

They used average review scores from TripAdvisor, Google Reviews and Motorway Services Online (MSO) and combined these to produce aggregated scores out of 5 for each site based on thousands of online ratings – some of which were positive, some of which were decidedly not.

Also included are real reviews and comments from motorists for each service area to show what drivers really think about them.

So if you are hoping to plan out your long distance journeys and avoid some of the nation’s more disgusting motorway services, then this is list for you.

Here are the best and worst motorway services in the UK:

The best motorway services in the UK

The UK's 10 best motorway services

Tebay services, located in the North West, officially takes the top spot for the UK's best motorway services.

With an average score of 4.24 out of 5, users have resoundingly voted for it as the best place to refuel, recharge, stretch the legs and grab a bite to eat on a journey.

Its surrounding foliage was also said to be particularly relaxing after a long drive.

Beaconsfield and Gretna took second and third place, respectively, and both are worth visiting if you find yourself driving on the M40 or A74 during your travels.

Speaking about Beaconsfield, one said: “Facilities are brilliant and there’s a wide range of retail and food options.”

Blackburn with Darwen also made the list, coming in at eighth with an average score of 4.04.

Speaking about the services on the M65 at J4, one person said: “Nice service area with good food outlets and very pleasant staff.”

Rivington came in tenth with an average score of 4.01.

The worst motorway services in the UK

At the other end of the scale, Telford was ranked the UK's worst motorway services, with an average score of just 2 out of 5.

When one of your most notable reviews is a chilling warning to "stay hungry. Stay thirsty. Whatever you do, don't stop" then you should probably just persevere and wait until the next services.

In second place, Heart of Scotland's prices came in for plenty of criticism. While it's common for roadside services to pump up their prices, one user was particularly dismissive, saying: "If you ever need to go here, get a second mortgage first.”



Elsewhere, sixth place Michaelwood was described as "soulless", while one unfortunate motorist stated it took them an hour just to get out of the car park.

If you're planning on driving through any of these areas, then be sure to avoid these services. Don't say we didn't warn you!

Which region has the best services?

According to the data, Northern Ireland and the North East of England have the highest average score from the public.

The East Midlands, North West, Wales and Yorkshire & The Humber all generally had a respectable showing too, but vacationers travelling through Scotland, South West, and especially the East of England might want to steer clear of the services in this area – even if it means having to hold it in!

Here is the full list:

Northern Ireland

Average score: 3.78

North East:

Average score: 3.78

East Midlands

Average score: 3.67

North West

Average score: 3.49

Wales

Average score: 3.49

Yorkshire and Humber

Average score: 3.49

South East:

Average score: 3.47

West Midlands

Average score: 3.45

Greater London

Average score: 3.39

Scotland

Average score: 3.32

South West

Average score:3.28

East of England

Average score: 3.14

Looking to see the rankings in full? You can find all the aggregated data below: