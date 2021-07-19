WALES could be set for an influx of caravans and motorhomes in the coming weeks, when England’s lockdown restrictions are eased.

Across the border, today - July 19 - is the much-awaited “freedom day”, with many of the measures in place to prevent covid from spreading are lifted.

But, while our neighbours are able to travel freely, overseas travel remains largely out of the question – with a number of rules regarding quarantining in place.

It means that staycations, and domestic holidays are expected to be in huge demand – with one study revealing that Wales is at the top of a list of places to visit.

According to a survey carried out by YouGov on behalf of Kimberley – The Caravan & Motorhome People, Wales is the most popular place for caravan and motorhome owners to visit first now restrictions have been lifted.

The survey found that 20 per cent, or one-in-five people asked said that our nation’s coastlines and mountains were the place to be, this summer.

Wales topped the list ahead of other popular destinations such as the south coast, Scotland, and the east coast.

More than 1,900 adults aged 35 and over responded to the survey, which means that nearly 400 people said that they would be travelling to Wales in their motorhome.

Read more news below

After Wales, the south coast came second in the list, with 19 per cent of caravan and motorhome owners pining to visit once restrictions are eased.

Scotland closely followed, taking 17 per cent of the vote, with the east coast, including Norfolk and Suffolk, coming in fourth place and the north west placing fifth.

Of those surveyed, eight per cent of people said they had no plans to travel, and four per cent were unsure about where to visit.

According to the European Caravan Federation, the rise in domestic holidaying has seen a rise in caravan sales in recent times.

Across Europe last year, there was a 12 per cent increase in caravan sales, around 235,000 in total.

What has been said about the news?





Chris Lowe, director at Kimberley, said: “When restrictions relaxed last summer, there was a huge rise in demand for passport-free holidays and once all lockdown measured are fully removed, it’s expected that British people will once again opt to remain on home turf.

“From the iconic Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands to the White Cliffs of Dover and Lake Windermere in the Lake District to the Welsh views of Snowdonia, it’s no secret that people have been enjoying so many of Britain’s beauty spots and discovering a new-found appreciation for what is on our shores.

“Sales of caravans and motorhomes have also surged due to this increase in staycations, with holidaymakers relishing the flexibility that leisure vehicles have to offer. With lockdown restrictions easing but foreign travel uncertain, more people are looking at the domestic holiday market and leisure vehicles allow them to conveniently take a break.”