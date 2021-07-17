THE UK is set to sizzle this weekend and many people will be taking advantage of the good weather by visiting a beach.

However, deciding which beach to visit with your four-legged friend can often be a challenge.

Vets Now, the country’s leading pet emergency service, has unveiled the top 50 dog-friendly beaches to ensure our nation of pet lovers stay safe on days out at the beach.

Featured on the list are beaches from all over the UK’s coastline– from as far north as Waters of Philorth Beach at Fraserburgh in Scotland down to Seagrove beach, Isle of Wight.

Vets Now experts have examined the UK’s beaches, creating a 32-page comprehensive digital guide on the best – and safest – beaches for dogs to ensure the country’s pet owners and their beloved pets have a fun and safe experience this summer at the seaside.

The emergency vets took into consideration beaches where water quality is deemed high, dogs are welcomed all year round, parking and access is good and a daytime vet is based nearby.

When dog owners venture off for a day at the seaside though, you should be cautious of dangers like fish hooks, jellyfish, low tides to name just a few.

The past few months have seen a phenomenal rise in two things: people getting new pets and people booking summer ‘staycations’ rather than travelling abroad. So if you are going on holiday with your pet, emergency providers Vets Now are reminding pet owners they are just a tap away with Video Vets Now. You can book your appointment and get chatting to a qualified vet from your campsite, caravan or conservatory.

Experienced emergency vet, Dr Laura Playforth, professional standards director at Vets Now and one of the authors of the Best Beach Guide, said: “Unfortunately, pet emergencies don’t take summer holidays and each summer we witness a significant rise in emergency cases that are related to beaches and the sea.

MORE NEWS:

“We’ve only chosen beaches where: water quality is deemed high, dogs are welcome all year round, parking and access is good and a daytime vet is based nearby.

“All those featured are within an hour’s drive of a Vets Now pet emergency clinic or hospital so, if you’re at the beach in the evening or weekend and suffer a pet emergency, you know you’re never far from expert help.

“ Remember we also have Video Vets Now where you can speak to an experienced vet from anywhere.

“The team were really impressed with the beaches shortlisted in the guide – we were especially looking for things like pet friendliness and facilities on offer, and we wanted to give our advice on ideal beach destinations for the UK’s dog lovers.”



50 dog friendly beaches in the UK

Here are the 50 beaches featured on the list:

Wales

Old Colwyn Beach, Clywd (LL29 9TA)

Conwy Morfa Beach, Flintshire (LL32 8GA)

Three Cliffs Bay, Gower Peninsula (SA3 2HD)

Oxwich Bay, West Glamorgan (SA3 1ND)

Pensarn Beach, Abergele, Conwy, (LL22 7BU)

Point of Ayr Beach, Talacre, Flintshire, (CH8 9RS)

Mewslade Bay Easy, Rhossili, Swansea, (SA3 1PL)

Rhossili Bay, Rhossili, Swansea, (SA3 1PP)

South Coast of England

Hengistbury West Beach, Dorset (BH6 4EN)

Milford-on-Sea Beach, Hampshire (SO41 0PT)

West Wittering, West Sussex (PO20 8AU)

Cooden Beach, East Sussex (TN39 3DJ)

Whitstable West Beach, Whitstable, Kent (CT5 1FB)

Mudeford Sandbank Beach, Christchurch, Dorset, (BH6 4EW)

Seagrove Beach, Isle of Wight, (PO34 5BP)

Bembridge Beach, Isle of Wight, (PO35 5TB)

Durdle Door, West Lulworth, Dorset, (BH20 5PU)

Ringstead Bay, Dorchester, Dorset, (DT2 8NG)

West Beach, Littlehampton, West Sussex, (BN17 5DL)

Tankerton, nr Whitstable, Kent (CT5 2BE)

East Coast of England

Southwold Pier, Southwold, Suffolk (IP18 6BN)

Claremont Pier, Lowestoft, Suffolk (NR33 0QN)

West Mersea Beach, Essex (CO5 8DE)

Whitley Bay, Tynemouth, Tyne & Wear (NE26 1QB)

Warkworth Beach, Northumberland (NE65 0SW)

Seaham, County Durham (SR7 7AD)

Cayton Bay, Redcar, Yorkshire (YO11 3NP)

South Landing, Flamborough, Yorkshire (YO15 1AG)

Skipsea beach, Hornsea, Yorkshire (YO25 8TU)

Marsden Beach, South Shields (NE34 7BS)

Littlehaven Beach, South Tyneside (NE33 1LH)

Wilsthorpe Beach, East Riding of Yorkshire (YO15 3QL)

Dalton Burn, nr Seaham, County Durham (SR7 7EZ)

Jaywick Beach, nr Clacton, Essex, (O15 2HN)

Reculver Beach, nr Herne Bay, Kent (CT6 6SU)

The Warren Beach, Folkestone, Kent, (CT19 6NQ)

West Coast of England

Bispham Beach, Lancashire (FY2 9JJ)

Ainsdale Beach, Merseyside (PR8 2QB)

Sand Bay Beach, Somerset (BS22 9UZ)

Uphill Beach, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset (BS23 4XY)

Clevedon Beach, nr Bristol, (BS21 7RH)

Burnham-on-Sea Beach, Somerset, (TA8 1BB)

Scotland and Northern Ireland

Waters of Philorth Beach, Fraserburgh, Grampian (AB43 8TP)

West Sands Beach, St Andrews, Fife (KY16 9XL)

Burntisland Beach, Fife (KY3 9BS)

Seton Sands, Longniddry Beach, Port Seton, East Lothian (EH32 0PW)

Seacliff Beach, East Lothian (EH39 5PP)

Crawfordsburn Beach, County Down (BT19 1JT)

Silver Sands, Aberdour, Fife, (KY3 0RQ)

Cramond, Edinburgh, (EH4 6QU)

Vets Now 50 Best & Safest Beaches is available to download at www.vets-now.com/dog-friendly-beaches/