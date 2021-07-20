A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KYE DIGHTON, 30, of Brecnock Close, Brynmawr, was jailed for 24 weeks after he was found guilty after a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, having an offensive weapon – a metal bar – in public and possession of cannabis in Newport on June 20, 2020.

He was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge following his release from prison.

DANIEL MCCARTHY, 22, of Heol Derw, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CORDELL LINCOLN ROBERTS, 31, of Commercial Road, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty assaulting a detention officer.

He was ordered to pay £185 in compensation and costs.

MARK ANTHONY WHITE, 34, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he committed fraud on June 17.

ALEX JOHN GREGORY, 43, of Gypsy Lane, Llanellen, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted that he fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line at Llanellen Bridge on June 7.

His fishing rod was seized.

DEAN THOMAS, 45, of Bryngwennol, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 30 months after he admitted being nearly three times the drink driving limit on Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARVIN DEAN YEATES, 51, of St Mary Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on June 22.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT JOHN JUNIOR HAYMAN, 29, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE OWEN TERRY GREGORY, 19, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession a quantity of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MELANIE NOBLE, 52, of Tregarn Road, Langstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted driving on Chepstow Road whilst unfit to drive through drink on June 18.

She was ordered to pay £761 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HAYLEY-LOUISE LEIGHTON, 34, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN KENNETH CURTIS, 25, of Cwmcelyn Newydd, Blaina, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on May 26 on Dale View, Nantyglo.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

RYAN POWELL, 24, of Heol Yr Ysgol, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GRANT PLINT RICHARDS, 32, of Church Street, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL SPENCER-GEORGE, 31, of Mountain View, Markham, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.