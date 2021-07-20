THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,500 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Mark Vrettos, 61.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've taken photos from around 1970 but never really explored taking more meaningful pictures, until the last 20 years and still then not until I joined the photography group with Newport Mind. Then you could say was a reason to discover the art of photography, something I've enjoyed since and has helped with my mental health.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I take pictures because I like to. I do it to help with my mental health.

I've suffered very badly for around ten years and have been institutionalised. I'm regarded as a vulnerable person and am registered disabled.

My life has been turned inside out and I struggle coming to terms with it.

I also am an author and have penned 130 animal bedtime stories about a zoo in Newport and am now writing a crime novel which is Newport centric and the protagonist has to work out clues that are all around town. This novel has a great many unique points inside and I'm keeping my fingers crossed about it and the zoo stories.

I'm just looking for a literary agent to take them further.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I like to take pictures in and around Newport. My aim is turn the mundane into something special. I like to show people that you don't have to be anywhere special, turn your neighbourhood special.

What equipment do you use?

I use an iPad and iPhone.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

One I took of Newport Bridge back in November 2020.

I was feeling particularly down at the time. My mental health was not in a good place.

I was contemplating the worst decision of my life, I thought 'let's have one last go'.

It was damp in the air and I was continually wiping the lens. I took a few pictures around the bridge but they were nothing special.

I set up to take the picture and a smear had set off the starburst effect.

I didn't even think that it could be done and really thought that the picture was ruined. I had a good look at it and realised it was exceptional and took some more over the side of the road but they didn't have the same impact.

Somehow you could say that this photo saved my life, it really is as simple as that and my mood was lifted for me to go back home and process the image.

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

I like to show off my images and hopefully learn from others.

MORE NEWS:

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Do it. Don't hang about, just do it. Ignore any so called rules you hear, deal with those later. I take most of my pictures in Newport and I'm never lost for places to photograph. You don't need fancy, exotic places. You can take good pictures just outside your door.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I like the photographs taken by Dennis Stock of James Dean, especially the ones in the rain, I like to examine and have a go at my own rainy pictures.

Anything else you think we should know?

I was involved with a book published by Newport Mind where my photos, poems and haiku's were published.

If you are struggling with your mental health or suicidal thoughts, the following services are available: