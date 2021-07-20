PLANS have been approved to demolish four flats and replace them with 10 affordable homes in Pontypool.

Under the plans, four flats at Glanwern House will be demolished to make way for 10 affordable homes. A new communal hub building will also be built.

Glanwern House is run by Bron Afon Housing Association and predominantly provides housing for people over the age of 55.

The current flats has been difficult to rent out. Despite being over two floors, there are no lifts for residents “and the demographic demand for affordable homes has shifted, with greater demand for family houses as opposed to housing reserved for those over 55 years of age”.

The current building dates back to the 19th century, but most of its original features have “been lost over the years”.

The application was originally submitted with 11 residential homes, but this has been brought down to 10 and the community hub plans have been relocated following objections in the planning process.

The new hub will be built towards the eastern end of the existing L-shaped development.

Under the plans, four one-bedroom flats will be built in a block, and six new houses will be built. There will be five two-bedroom home and one three-bedroom home. All of the homes will be affordable.

Parking for the new homes will be provided to the front or side of properties, with visitor parking accommodated in the existing communal parking area that serves the development.

Despite being approved, the council received four objections to the original plans.

These concerns include the removal of a sycamore tree, vehicle access and the increase in noise and traffic levels in the area.

While the planning application has been approved, it is still subject to a section 106 agreement, which stipulates affordable housing requirements and financial contributions.

According to the agreement, 25 per cent of the development must be affordable housing, however the development put forward is for 100 per cent affordable housing so this is unlikely to cause any issues.

A financial contribution of £5,080 will be required for children’s play and £11,360 for adult recreation. £2,240 would be needed to contribute to open space in the woodland area near the site.