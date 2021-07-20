A MAN was remanded in custody after being charged with allegedly making bomb hoax calls to the police.
Andrew Paul Davies, 57, denies two charges of making false claims there was a bomb at Newport Crown Court and Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 14.
The defendant, of South Clive Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, entered not guilty pleas after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on August 13.
