A FUNDRAISER to honour cricketer Maqsood Anwer has smashed its target to get defibrillators at Barry Athletic Cricket Club.

Maqsood Anwar, 44, from Barry, was playing for Sully in a match against Monkswood Cricket Club on Saturday afternoon when he was taken ill on the pitch and died. It is believed the dad-of-three had a heart attack.

Adnan Haddadi organised a GoFundMe page to rise money for two defibrillators for the cricket club. Over £3,000 has been raised with the original target being £2,000.

Mr Haddadi said: "Really sad to hear the death of Maqsood Anwar. He passed away on July 17 on the cricket field. He was a popular and friendly person who will be missed.

"After consulting with family, the donations made will be put towards buying two defibrillators for Barry Athletic Cricket Club and Sully Centurions Cricket Club. Please donate generously."

David Sylvester, Sully Centurions Cricket Club chairman told the Barry and District News that the club are keen for the family to make the decision about the money raised.

"We will do what the family want," he said. "We know that we will be placing a memorial.

"As for the game Saturday we want them to decide whether we play. If we do play we will carry out a minutes silence.

"Maqsood was a first class man and there have been many flowers placed at the ground, the community have been showing their respects to the team and the family."

Mubashir Swati, chairman of Pakistan Forum Wales, said: "A sad loss of a dear friend, Maqsood Anwar, he was a humble person, with a lovely nature, always had a smile to share, it is a great loss for the cricket team, you will be greatly missed."

Simon Phillips, who donated to the fundraiser said: "Maqsood you were a really nice guy who always had time for people. You were a brilliant team mate and I’ll miss you. Thoughts are with your family at this difficult time."

Hilary Phillips said: "Our son Simon has played cricket with Maqsoods sadaqa jariyah and told us what a lovely fella he was. Such a shame to loose someone so young. We send our love to his family."

Editor for PakPassion, Saj Sadqid, who also writes about cricket for Sky Sports Cricket, The Cricketer Mag and many more big named cricket media outlets tweeted: "Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Maqsood Anwar from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, who sadly passed away whilst playing cricket for Sully against Monkswood on Saturday."

MS Andrew RT Davies is calling for defibrillators to be installed at all sports grounds across Wales following the incident. The call for more defibrillators is supported across the political divide in the Senedd.

The Welsh Conservative Senedd leader said: "Maqsood's tragic passing is sadly another reminder that we need more defibrillators installed at sports grounds across Wales to help save lives.

"Only last month at the Euros, we saw a defibrillator save the life of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. They are an essential piece of life saving equipment, and as such are not cheap. We need to see Welsh Government and other bodies step up and provide funding for this life saving equipment.

"There is cross party consensus in the Senedd on this issue, but we must move now to get it done. The quicker we can get defibrillators installed across Welsh sports grounds, the more lives we can save."