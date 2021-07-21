THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences including drug dealing, being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control, and assaulting emergency workers.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Sam Gordon

Sam Gordon, 29, ordered his Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs to attack a man again when they had just bitten him.

He set the animals on Cordell Roberts after they had already sank their teeth into the victim.

The dramatic incident took place in front of horrified witnesses on Newport’s Commercial Road.

Sante Timmins

Levy Timmins

Two drug dealing brothers from Newport trafficking high quality crack cocaine in the city have been locked up.

Sante Timmins, 20, of White Avenue, Duffryn, and Levy Timmins, 27, of Ribble Square, Bettws, were caught after Gwent Police raided their homes last year.

Levy Timmins was jailed for three years.

Sante Timmins was sent to a young offender institution for two years and three months.

Han Yang

Han Yang, 44, plunged a knife into his drinking companion’s neck after they fell out while enjoying a tipple.

The horrifying attack happened at a block of flats in Newport last October.

Victim Zhang Xian Wu told detectives: “He said to me, ‘Don’t you realise I’m going to kill you today?’

“I felt I was going to die. The blood was gushing out of my neck.”

Paul Richards

A drug dealer was jailed for more than three years after a judge told him Newport is fast becoming a magnet for addicts looking to buy cheap heroin.

Paul Richards was caught by plainclothes police investigating reports of people travelling from Bridgend to the city to get low-cost class A drugs.

The 43-year-old, of Hoskins Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Jack Martin

A drug dealer who spat at prison officers will be spending more time behind bars.

Jack Martin, 20, formerly of Blaenavon, attacked the two emergency workers while he was being held at the Parc Young Offender Institution in Bridgend.

He was arrested last year for a breach after being handed a suspended custodial sentence for trafficking cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis and aggravated vehicle taking.

Martin was sent to a young offender institution for 18 months.