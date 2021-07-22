A CWMBRAN pub has been handed an improvement notice just two months after it licence was reinstated.

Castell y Bwch had its licence revoked last September after it was found to have persistently breached Covid-19 regulations while pubs in Wales were not allowed to open.

This was appealed and the pub was allowed to continue trading until the appeal was heard in May.

The appeal, which was heard at Newport Magistrates Court, resulted in the licence being reinstated, with additional conditions in place. The court was satisfied that there had been a change in operation of the premises following the transfer of the licence, and that the previous licence holder was no longer involved.

Now, two months on, the pub has been hit with an improvement notice after failing to follow coronavirus regulations.

The pub was inspected on July 17 and the improvement notice says the licence holder “failed to take the following other reasonable measures which limit close face–to- face interaction and maintain hygiene”.

Specifically the notice refers to a failure to provide or require the use of personal protective equipment.

The notice says: “Face coverings must be worn by customers when not sat at their table unless they have a medical exemption.

“Staff must wear masks at all times unless they have a medical exemption.”

The notice says pub staff failed to ensure customers are seated in the premises anywhere other than at a bar, ordering food, being served or consuming food or drink.

The notice was issued on Tuesday (July 20) and the pub was given 48 hours to make the changes before facing re-inspection.

At which point, either the improvement notice will be withdrawn or further action could be taken – including the issuing of a closure notice.