A MAN has died after collapsing at a Newport gym late on Wednesday night.

Members at the gym rushed to the man’s aid, using the on-site defibrillator while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

The ambulance was called to the gym, at the Kingsway Shopping Centre at John Frost Square, at 11.41pm.

A Puregym spokesman said paramedics arrived at the gym at 12.24am.

READ MORE:

“At approximately 11.35pm on Wednesday a man in our gym in Newport Gwent had medical difficulties which tragically resulted in his death,” said a Puregym spokesman. “We extend our deep condolences to his family and friends.

“Members in the Newport gym alerted emergency services and provided assistance, including by using the on-site defibrillator as directed by 999, until paramedics arrived at 12.24am.

“This gym is staffed from 6am to 10pm but is unstaffed outside these hours when it is supported by our central support team including access to a help point and CCTV monitoring. This is in line with industry protocols and operating procedures.

“Members in Newport used the help point last night and this team immediately alerted a manager who arrived within 45 minutes of being called.

“We appreciate how distressing this incident is for those members in the gym at the time and have contacted them to provide support.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.41pm on Wednesday, July 21 to the PureGym in Newport city centre to reports of a medical emergency.

“We sent two rapid response vehicles, one emergency ambulance and our Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

"No further details are available."