A TOTAL of 81 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent by Public Health Wales, out of 755 new cases in Wales.
Caerphilly saw 21 new cases recorded, while Newport reported a further 20 cases. 16 cases were reported in Torfaen, with 12 each in Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.
Torfaen’s case rate has now dropped below 200 – although it is still above the Wales-wide figure of 186.1 per 100,000.
The rolling seven-day figure for Torfaen, up to July 18 – the latest available data – is 190.5.
Elsewhere in Gwent, Newport’s case rate has dropped slightly to 170 per 100,000 people, while Monmouthshire’s is now 168.1 – down from the previous figure of 179.7.
Only Carmarthenshire (92.2), Anglesey (92.8), and Neath Port Talbot (102.6) have lower case rates than Blaenau Gwent (107.4) and Caerphilly (108.8).
The worst-hit areas in Wales currently are Denbighshire (516.2), Conwy (357.5) and Wrexham (312.6).
One death was recorded by Public Health Wales in the 24 hours covered by this latest release. The death toll in Wales in now 5,595 – and in Gwent it remains 963.
Torfaen remains as having the highest test positivity rates in Gwent – for the week up to July 18 – with 9.8 per cent of tests coming back positive. Blaenau Gwent has the lowest rate in Wales – 6.5 per cent. Across Wales that figure is 10.6 per cent.
Public Health Wales has said the figures for the number of people vaccinated in Wales yesterday have been delayed “for reasons beyond our control.”
Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:
Cardiff: 73
Conwy: 61
Flintshire: 56
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 56
Denbighshire: 55
Bridgend: 51
Wrexham: 49
Swansea: 42
Powys: 28
Gwynedd: 23
Carmathenshire: 22
Caerphilly: 21
Vale of Glamorgan: 21
Newport: 20
Pembrokeshire: 20
Neath Port Talbot: 19
Torfaen: 16
Merthyr Tydfil: 14
Blaenau Gwent: 12
Ceredigion: 12
Monmouthshire: 12
Anglesey: 10
Resident outside Wales: 51
Unknown location: 11
