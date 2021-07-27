A HISTORIC Ebbw Valley Post Office has been put on the market by its longstanding proprietor, who wishes to retire.

Cwmcarn Post Office was established more than 100 years ago on the main shopping street in the village, and now postmaster Christopher Howells has decided to sell up.

The business, which has a four-bedroom flat on the first floor, has been put on the market with an asking price of £319,950.

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

The business comes with a Post Office salary of £24,600 and also generates approximately £9,000 a year in sales of stationery items and greetings cards. It is currently operated solely by Mr and Mrs Howells, who took over the business in 1988.

Megan Sutherst, sales negotiator at Blacks Business Brokers, which is marketing the business, said: “Demand for Post Office businesses has been really strong over the past couple of years, so I expect considerable interest in this property, particularly given its scenic location and the fact it includes a large residential apartment.

MORE NEWS:

"It could appeal to an investor, who might wish to let the two elements of the property separately, or to a new owner-manager who would like a taste of rural life while remaining close to Newport’s amenities and transport links.

Inside the post office

“The business comes with the security a Post Office salary, and a loyal, regular clientele. However, there is also scope for a new owner to expand the retail element of the business significantly by, for example, introducing a range of convenience products.”

Cwmcarn has been the site of a settlement since the Bronze Age but it underwent significant development during the 19th century, when it became an important centre for coal mining. The pits surrounding the village were closed in the 1960s and the area to its east is now the location of a well-known forest drive, taking in a seven-mile route through native woodland.

The area is also home to world-class mountain biking track and a recently opened £2 million visitor centre.

All enquiries should be directed to Blacks Business Brokers on 0333 370 0000, quoting reference 7343.