The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,500 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Christopher Taylor, 34, a senior pensions officer.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've always been the type of person to get up and out. I find going to the local countryside at early morning you get to see and hear much more. I have never been experimental with a camera but recently I have purchased a drone and this has opened up a whole new level of photography. I get to see things from a different view and appreciate much more what the landscape has to offer.

Why do you love taking pictures?

To show others a different view point. For me I'm a huge Superman fan and this is the closest I will get to flying.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

There are so many but anywhere where there is greenery and nature.

MORE NEWS:

What equipment do you use?

Just my Mavic Air2 drone and phone camera. I believe it comes down to the individual and has to have a certain eye for things.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

There's many but one if my favourite pictures was taken at the Guardian sculpture memorial in Six Bells. The sun was going down and the sun was behind the head of the sculpture. It was a nice moment.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I love to share my pictures and enjoy seeing others. It gives me inspiration on what to look for next.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Do it! You may realise you have a hidden talent.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Maldives from above. The reason why is because its an excuse to go to the Maldives but for now I will have to make do with Barry Island.