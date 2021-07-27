WE ARE delighted to be officially launching the third South Wales Argus Business Awards.

The popular awards, which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, are now back on track and will be staged in the autumn.

Winners of an 20/21 South Wales Argus Business Awards will follow in the distinguished footsteps of the likes of Professor Simon Gibson, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 awards, and those of ground breaking Chepstow-based Creo Medical Group plc, which was named Business of the Year in 2019.

A number of sponsors are back on board with us again this year and there are opportunities for other businesses to raise their profile by becoming sponsors of these popular awards.

The 2020/21 categories and their sponsors are:

Lead sponsor and Business of the Year: Newport City Council;

Innovative Business of the Year: Western Power Distribution;

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Icon Creative Design;

Lifetime Achievement Award: TBC;

Family Business of the Year Award: Azets;

Large Business of the Year: RDP Law;

Small Business of the Year: Kymin;

Start Up Business of the Year Award: TBC;

Contribution to the Community Award: Monmouthshire Building Society;

Customer Service Award: Friars Walk/The Kingsway Centre;

Training and Development Business of the Year: Solo;

Best BID Business of the Year: Newport Now Business Improvement District/Kevin Ward Media;

Environmental Business of the Year: Cintec International;

Hospitality Business of the Year: TBC;

Digital Technology Business of the Year: TBC.

Last time businesses and organisations from across Gwent gathered at the Newport Centre for the awards evening, hosted in association with Newport Now Business Improvement District.

But Covid-19 has put paid to plans for a similar night of celebration, but our virtual awards evening will be no less prestigious or fun.

South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi, said: "The South Wales Argus Business Awards are always unique and special but this year we're offering a chance to be part of a business awards like no other.

"Our awards offer sponsors and businesses an fantastic opportunity to gain massive exposure for themselves on a huge stage. Business leaders and their employees in the region will be able to join us for our on-demand awards broadcast in November, 2021, to celebrate the amazing achievements of businesses both large and small from across our area."

Hussain said: "Sponsors, also fully immersed in the awards, will through their invaluable support see their profile elevated highlighting their support for the local community.

"These awards will increase and maintain awareness of your business through the South Wales Argus online platforms, they will inform and introduce potential new customers and equally importantly they will complement your existing advertising and communications strategy

"There will be three shortlisted finalists announced per category with a single over all winner, chosen by our judges.

"Winners will receive a bespoke memento of their success - a coveted South Wales Argus front page heralding their success along with a video clip of their category to use on their own social media.

MORE NEWS:

"A high-quality video production and awards show will honour those leading lights within the business sector. Individuals and teams will feature in our one off on demand broadcast which will be permanently hosted on the South Wales Argus website."

"The South Wales Argus Business Awards 2020/21 are set to bed the biggest and best yet. So get on board and be prepared to be immersed in an awards experience like no other - it'll be simply the best and we want you, sponsors and nominees to be with us every step of the way on this pioneering journey to uncover innovation and excellence in business."

Many of our sponsors have been with us ever since the awards were first launched. One of these is Newport-based financial services business Kymin

Managing director Robin Hall sums up the ethos behind supporting the awards by saying: "We are proud to be a sponsor in this year’s awards. It is extremely important to encourage and help small businesses to thrive as they are the backbone of the UK economy. It is important for businesses to sponsor and support and individuals to enter awards such as this. Obviously, it can be seen as a celebration of what you and your business has achieved but not only that it can raise your profile and provide great publicity for the firm."

Details on how to enter will be revealed in the South Wales Argus next Tuesday.