NEW trains that will operate along the Cardiff and Ebbw Vale line are going through testing.

The Fast Light Intercity and Regional Trains (FLIRTs) are being built by Stadler and are being tested in Switzerland. They will then be transferred to South Wales for further tests on the Wales and Borders network where they will enter service from the end of next year.

The trains are a key part of Transport for Wales’ transformational plans, and the new 35 trains will run within the South Wales metro network.

The Class 756 tri-mode FLIRTs will run on the Rhymney, Coryton and Vale of Glamorgan lines while the Class 231 diesel FLIRTs will run between Cardiff and Ebbw Vale and Maesteg and Cheltenham.

The trains will have a greater capacity, be more frequent and will have improved facilities including power sockets, information screens and air conditioning throughout. There will be space for up to six bikes on each train and level-boarding to assist those with limited mobility.

MORE NEWS:

James Price, Transport for Wales chief executive said: “From day one at TfW our main goal has been to transform transport and improve the customer experience. These brand-new trains with better facilities all round will provide a modern service for the people of Wales.

“We’ve already started testing on some of our new trains within Wales and I’m pleased our Stadler FLIRTs are now being tested in Europe and will then be sent to us for testing on our network.

“Our teams are pushing ahead building the South Wales Metro and we’re moving forward with the new trains that will provide a modern turn-up-and-go service that is greener for the environment.”

Sandro Muster, project manager at Stadler, commented: “The FLIRT is Stadler’s best-selling product for passengers. With more than 1,970 of them sold in 21 countries, it is reliable, innovative and suited to a wide range of climates and geographies, including cities and regions alike.

“Of the 35 FLIRTs for Transport for Wales, 24 units will be tri-mode, capable of running on diesel, overhead electric wires, as well as battery power, underscoring Stadler’s green credentials and commitment to decarbonisation.”

Last month TfW relaunched an improved rail service between Cardiff and Holyhead with greater capacity and fully refurbished intercity carriages and announced the purchase of further high-quality Mark 4 carriages to be used between South Wales in Manchester from next year.

Testing has also begun on the brand-new Class 197 trains being assembled in Newport.

Eight Class 769 trains were also introduced into service earlier in the year and this summer saw the retirement of the Pacer trains from service.