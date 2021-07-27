PUBLIC Health Wales has revealed there have been 655 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales.
Of the 655 new cases, 91 of them are in Gwent.
Caerphilly has the most new cases in Gwent (29), followed by Torfaen (24), Newport (18), Blaenau Gwent (14), and Monmouthshire (6).
Monmouthshire has the least amount of new cases in all of Wales, as well as the lowest amount of cases per 100,000 people (6.3).
There have been no new deaths attributed to cornoavirus in the country.
Here are the stats for each area of Wales:
- Flintshire - 58
- Denbighshire - 58
- Cardiff - 56
- Swansea - 49
- Conwy - 44
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 43
- Bridgend - 40
- Powys - 37
- Carmarthenshire - 33
- Wrexham - 31
- Caerphilly - 29
- Neath Port Talbot - 27
- Torfaen - 24
- Vale of Glamorgan - 21
- Newport - 18
- Gwynedd - 15
- Merthyr Tydfil - 14
- Blaenau Gwent - 14
- Pembrokeshire - 13
- Anglesey - 11
- Ceredigion - 10
- Monmouthshire - 6
- Unknown location - four
- Resident outside Wales - 49
