ONE of the world's major restaurant chains has opened its first-ever restaurant in Wales.
Jollibee opened the doors on its Cardiff store at the weekend, with a queue of around 125 people forming from 6am.
The global chain was founded in the Philippines and is now quickly expanding across Europe.
It is known around the world for its crispy fried chicken, sweet spaghetti and iconic bee mascot.
The new chain in Cardiff is located on Queen Street.
Adam Parkinson, business head of Jollibee Europe, officially cut the ribbon in the opening ceremony alongside the Cardiff team and Jollibee's iconic bee mascot.
Mr Parkinson said: “The turnout has been incredible and it’s encouraging to see the people of Wales really get behind Jollibee.
"This opening is very pivotal for us as Wales is an important country to expand into and key to our success as we continue our growth across Europe.
"We are excited to embark on this new and exciting journey in Wales.”
Jollibee's launch queues are renowned around the world due its cult following. The restaurant is famous in the Philippines and draws hundreds of fans.
