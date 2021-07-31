THESE five men and one woman were recently handed prison sentences for offences like robbery, drug dealing and burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Stephanie Jones

Robber Stephanie Jones left a 77-year-old man “traumatised” and in fear of his life after she attacked him in his own home.

She “targeted” her victim because she knew he was vulnerable and lived on his own, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Jones, 41, formerly of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, Caerphilly was jailed for three years.

Macauley Davies

Daniel Jacobs

Two Newport criminals travelled to Cardiff and robbed a student of his iPhone and wallet.

Macauley Davies and Daniel Jacobs, both 22, then marched their victim to a cashpoint to try and force him to empty his bank account before he managed to escape their clutches.

The pair pounced on their 19-year-old victim who was alone outside the Queens Vaults pub on Westgate Street where he had been drinking with friends.

Davies, of Edison Ridge, Newport, was jailed for four years and three months.

Jacobs, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison for four years and 10 months.

Davies was caught thanks to police using facial recognition software.

Karl Edmondson

Drugs courier Karl Edmondson was caught transporting a kilo of cocaine worth around £40,000 from Liverpool into Wales.

He was stopped driving a Kia Sportage SUV by cops on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny.

Edmondson, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and was sent to prison for four years and six months.

Keiron Card

Expectant father Keiron Card will miss the birth of his child after he was jailed for trafficking heroin and crack cocaine in the Gwent Valleys.

Keiron Card, 26, was described by prosecutor Christopher Rees as a “mid-level supplier” selling class A drugs to street dealers.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant, of Church Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was locked up for four years and two months.

Joseph Curley

A thirsty burglar ended up giving himself away when he left his DNA on a milk bottle after going into his victim’s fridge for a drink.

Joseph Curley, 48, then ran out of the house in Newport’s Rodney Road after he woke up the complainant when he crept into his bedroom.

The “nine-strike” burglar has spent much of his life behind bars and was jailed for a further six months.