SKY has revealed new plans to change its portfolio of TV channels and on demand destinations which will see Sky One scrapped from September.

Sky TV customers have just one month before they have to wave goodbye to Sky One which will be replaced by new flagship brand Sky Showcase.

The British broadcaster will also be launching a further new service, Sky Max, with the changes coming into effect from September 1.

Sky Showcase will curate a selection of the top shows from across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment brands and will become Sky’s new flagship channel.

It will replace Sky One at channel 106 and will air content from Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky Nature, Sky Arts, Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky History, Sky Kids, SyFy and E!.

It will also air selected highlights from Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.

Sky Max will be a linear channel and on demand service, that is the new home for Sky’s blockbuster entertainment.

This will include Sky favourites such as original dramas A Discovery of Witches and COBRA and original comedy entertainment including panel shows like A League of Their Own and the return of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

There will also be an update to Sky Comedy as it will now be the home to comedy shows previously found on Sky One.

Zai Bennett, MD of Content Sky UK & ROI, said: “In this golden age of television, the sheer volume of incredible programming can be overwhelming. Over the last 12 months we’ve been making it easier for people to find what they want to watch.

“From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase, while Sky Max will become the new home of blockbuster entertainment joining the host of genre-led channels launched in the past year – so whether you’re in the mood for true crime, a documentary or just a laugh there’s always a channel to suit.

“And if you’re not sure what to watch Sky Showcase will curate some of the highlights from our line-up so you can find something new to watch.”

The channels will be available to Sky customers at no extra charge. They will also launch on streaming service NOW and on Virgin and BT.