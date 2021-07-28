MCDONALD'S is keeping the BBQ spirit alive despite the summer heatwave coming to an end with the brand new BBQ Quarter Pounder with cheese and other items being added to the menu from today.

Fast-food fans will have to be quick with the new mouth-watering items only available for the next four weeks.

The BBQ Quarter Pounder with Cheese (£5.09) is made with 100% British & Irish beef, two slices of melted cheese, fresh onions, pickles and the delicious combination of ketchup, mustard and BBQ sauce. Making it a must-try for all burger fans.

If one burger isn’t enough, the delicious new creation will also be available as a Double BBQ Quarter Pounder (£6.09) - so meat lovers can really get their fix.

McDonald's has unveiled a range of new items coming to the menu from today. (McDonald's)

Unfortunately for cheese lovers it’s time to wave goodbye to Mozzarella Dippers.

However they can say hello to the delicious Garlic Cheese Bites, which will be available in both a single portion of five (£1.89) – or a Sharebox (£5.09) for those feel-good summer sharing moments.

It’s also time for two new McFlurry flavours with Aero Chocolate and Aero Mint McFlurry departing to make way for the return of two popular flavours from tomorrow.

Take your pick this summer with smooth dairy ice cream, swirled together with your choice of Mars or Twix chocolate pieces and a caramel sauce. Both will be available in Regular (£1.49) and Mini (99p) sizes.

The new additions join the McSpicy which launched on 14th July and is currently selling FAST. Made from a thick, succulent chicken fillet with a spicy coating, on a bed of crunchy, cool lettuce and mayo, between toasted sesame seed buns.

The McSpicy appeared in the music video for AJ Tracey’s new track Summertime Shootout. (McDonald's)

The McSpicy has been heating up the summer after appearing ‘Live & Direct’ in the music video for AJ Tracey’s new 90s inspired track Summertime Shootout.

