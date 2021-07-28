POLICE are investigating an assault which took place in Clarence Street, Brynmawr.

The alleged incident took place opposite the Talisman pub on Sunday, July 18.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything to contact them on 101, quoting log number 2100252311.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

MORE NEWS: