A 16-YEAR-OLD girl has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an attack in a park.

The girl, who cannot be named because of her age, appeared before Cardiff Youth Court on Wednesday afternoon.

She is one of three people to have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Bute Park, Cardiff, at about 1am on July 20.

Two men, Jason Edwards, 25, and Lee William Strickland, 36, both from Cardiff, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police say a 54-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff following the attack.

The 16-year-old girl spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth during the short hearing on Wednesday.

She did not indicate a plea to the charge against her and no application for bail was made.

Magistrates remanded the girl in youth detention accommodation ahead of her next court appearance.

Jane Anning, chair of the bench, told the girl: “You are going to be remanded to secure accommodation to appear in Cardiff Crown Court on August 23 for a first hearing.”

Edwards and Strickland, who were previously remanded into custody, will also appear before the court on that date.

Mike Powell appeared for the prosecution during the hearing on Wednesday, while Catherine Thompson represented the girl.

South Wales Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wales said: “No matter how minor the information might seem, it could be crucial to our investigation.

“In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday, July 20.

“Specifically we want to speak to anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge, which links Bute Park to Sophia Gardens, between midnight and 1.20am.”