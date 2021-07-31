CWMBRAN-BASED online sports retailer, Bearhug, has donated 76 joints supports and muscle sleeves to a South Wales girls' rugby team.

The company handed over the kit to Penarth Old Penarthians Mariners, which is made up of between 10 and 20 girls aged between six to 15.

They were presented with the kit by former Cardiff Blues number eight, Nick Williams, who is non-executive at Bearhug and dad of nine-year-old Liana Reine Williams and eight-year-old Mila Belle Williams - both members of the team.

Mr Williams said: "Being able supply the Bearhug kit to my daughters’ team was such a fantastic feeling.

As non-executive at Bearhug, I know how well the products work as I’ve used them myself for four or five years, and it’s great to see them helping youngsters who are the future of sport learn how to properly take of themselves whilst training."

Co-founder Rhys George said: "We are thrilled we have been able to support the Old Penarthians Mariners girls team.

"It’s brilliant to see the younger generation truly enjoying their sport and we hope that with our joint supports and muscle sleeves they will learn early importance of taking care of your body whilst training.

“This is one of the many we want to continue to support young people in pursuing and succeeding in sport - our pack is not just for grown ups!"

