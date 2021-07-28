TWO athletes from Caerphilly have been congratulated by council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden for their success at reaching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At the beginning of a meeting held on Tuesday, July 27, Cllr Marsden asked the council to join her in celebrating boxer Lauren Price, from Ystrad Mynach, and Taekwondo’s Lauren Williams, from Blackwood.

Cllr Marsden said: “Both our Laurens are an inspiration.”

On Monday, July 26, Lauren Williams, 22, secured a silver medal for Team GB in the -67kg division of the taekwondo final.

Lauren Price, 27, who has dreamed of competing at the Olympic games since the age of eight, is aiming for gold.

Price, who is the first female boxer from Wales to compete at an Olympic Games, will be competing in the quarter final on Saturday July 31.

Cllr Mike Adams extended his well wishes to all of Welsh competitors in Team GB and said: “Well done to every Welsh athlete competing.”

