TWO athletes from Caerphilly have been congratulated by council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden for their success at reaching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
At the beginning of a meeting held on Tuesday, July 27, Cllr Marsden asked the council to join her in celebrating boxer Lauren Price, from Ystrad Mynach, and Taekwondo’s Lauren Williams, from Blackwood.
Cllr Marsden said: “Both our Laurens are an inspiration.”
On Monday, July 26, Lauren Williams, 22, secured a silver medal for Team GB in the -67kg division of the taekwondo final.
Lauren Price, 27, who has dreamed of competing at the Olympic games since the age of eight, is aiming for gold.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
Price, who is the first female boxer from Wales to compete at an Olympic Games, will be competing in the quarter final on Saturday July 31.
Cllr Mike Adams extended his well wishes to all of Welsh competitors in Team GB and said: “Well done to every Welsh athlete competing.”
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.