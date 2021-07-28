A LEADING expert from Wales said the worst of the pandemic could be behind us by late September.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020 – said it will be “several more weeks” before the effect of England's unlocking on July 19 is known, but he sounded an optimistic note.

The Trefeglwys-raised and Llanidloes-educated scientist and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme: “We need to remain cautious, especially with the potential increase in contact rates again as the weather becomes less fine and schools return.

“We’re not completely out of the woods, but the equation has fundamentally changed. The effect of vaccines is hugely reducing the risk of hospitalisations and death.

“And I’m positive that by late September or October time we will be looking back at most of the pandemic.

“We will have Covid with us, we will still have people dying from Covid, but we’ll have put the bulk of the pandemic behind us.”

Official figures on Monday showed the number of Covid-19 cases newly reported in the UK dropped for the sixth day in a row.

A number of factors are thought to be behind fall, including increased vaccination, people socialising outdoors and a stop to secondary school testing, which was picking up symptomatic and asymptomatic cases.

Due to the time lag between reported cases and people being admitted to hospital, admissions for treatment are still rising.