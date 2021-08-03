AHEAD of Playday – the annual national day for play – tomorrow, August 4, Newport West MS Jayne Bryant is encouraging families across the city to find out what activities are taking place in their communities, to make 2021 the ‘Summer of Fun’.

According to Cybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs, children have, on average, lost 585 hours of play in the last year. Getting the chance to play is more important than ever this summer.

Playing has wide-ranging and well-recognised benefits. It helps children cope with stress and anxiety, build friendships and relationships, and appreciate nature and their environment.

Earlier this year, Welsh Government announced its programme for children and young people over the summer months. The ‘Summer of Fun’ is taking place across Wales.

The programme, new for 2021, is being run by local authorities, including Newport City Council, and is backed by £5 million of Welsh Government funding.

Running until September 30, the ‘Summer of Fun’ is providing a range of free leisure, recreational, sporting, and cultural activities for children and young people aged up to 25.

In Newport West, the scheme has drawn support from local community groups and charities, with Positive Futures, Forces Fitness and EYST all participating.

Free swimming is also available throughout the summer holiday. Sessions are taking place at the Active Living Centre for children up to age 16.

Ms Bryant, who was also recently elected as chairwoman of the Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee, said: “Children and young people have missed out on so many opportunities during the pandemic, so having the chance to play, learn and socialise together again is really important.

“In the face of the challenges children and young people have faced over the last 18-months, playing is more essential than ever for children’s mental health and well-being.

“It’s been great to see the success of ‘Summer of Fun’ events in Newport West so far, from pop-up sports days in Pill, Caerleon and Tredegar Park, to free swimming sessions in Bettws to name just a few. Throughout August, lots more is going on."

Ms Bryant will be using her social media accounts to direct constituents towards events being held as part of the ‘Summer of Fun’ on Playday, August 4.