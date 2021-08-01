YOUNG people in Wales will not be offered incentives to boost vaccine uptake.

This comes after food delivery and taxi companies in England are set to offer discounted meals and rides for customers who get a Covid-19 jab to help boost vaccine uptake, the UK Government has announced.

Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands who will be offering incentives to encourage younger people to get vaccinated in England.

The UK Government said discussions were ongoing with companies and further details would be published in due course.

And across the Atlantic, US President Joe Biden has called for states to offer $100 to the newly vaccinated.

But here in Wales, the Welsh Government has said it will not be offering young people incentives for taking up the jab, due to the high levels of uptake already.

"We're not considering offering vaccine incentives in Wales as 75 per cent of our 18 to 29 year olds have already come forward for their jab," said a Welsh Government spokesperson.

"Thank you for protecting yourselves and your loved ones.

"If you're yet to have your vaccine, please book an appointment."

In comparison, The Department of Health and Social Care said around 67 per cent of people aged 18 to 29 in England have received a first dose.

In total, 2,295,923 people in Wales have had their first vaccine dose, while 2,062,402 people have had their second dose as well.

Following recent JCVI advice, all health boards in Wales are now inviting people to be vaccinated from the age of 17 years and nine months.

And children aged between 12 and 15 with specific underlying health problems, or who are household contacts of a person who is immunosuppressed, are also eligible to be vaccinated.

The Welsh Government has said that students studying in Wales or returning to Wales will be able to access both vaccine doses within 12 weeks.