A 36-year-old man was reportedly attacked and robbed in Caerphilly yesterday.
It happened near to the Morrisons Supermarket and Lansbury Park between 7am and 10.55am on Monday, July 26.
The man was attacked by two teenage boys and had a wallet taken from him.
The first of the two attackers is white, around 13-years-old and of slim build with short blonde hair. He was clean shaven and wearing a black and white t-shirt.
The second is white, around 15-years-old, of average build. He was also clean shaved and had short dark hair.
They were seen carrying pieces of wood which Gwent Police said were allegedly used to attack the victim.
The man was taken back to his home address after the attack by two members of the public in a scrap metal van.
Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force through 101 or their social media channels quoting the log number 2100262389.
