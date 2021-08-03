THESE are the areas across Gwent which have seen the highest number of crimes reported in one month.

The latest figures from Data.Police.UK has revealed that High Street and Bridge Street, in Caerphilly, were the top hotspots for crime in June.

The data shows out of the 5,206 crimes recorded by Gwent Police, the most reported type of crime was crime classified as 'violence and sexual offences' with 1,780 incidents.

While anti-social behaviour accounted for the second most reports, with Gwent Police receiving 1,391 calls.

The latest figures show data from June.

The Argus has analysed this data and identified the areas across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen that have seen the highest number of crime.

Here are the top three areas in each county with the most crime reported between June 1 and June 30.

The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.

Blaenau Gwent

St James Way, Georgetown

There were nine crimes reported to Gwent Police on or near St James Way in June.

More than half of those (five) were classified as violence or sexual offences.

There were also two public order offences, a drug offence, and an incident of criminal damage or arson.

Park Place, Abertillery

Half of the eight crimes recorded on or near Park Place in June were incidents of anti-social behaviour.

There were are also three incidents of crime classed as violence or sexual offences.

While the eighth crime of the month was a public order offence.

King Street, Ebbw Vale

Gwent Police were called to the King Street area on six occasions in June.

Three of those incidents were for crime classed as violence or sexual offences.

There were also two incidents of anti-social behaviour and a public order offence.

Caerphilly

High Street, Abertridwr

No street in Gwent saw more incidents of crime than High Street in June.

There were 26 incidents of crime, including 12 instances of anti-social behaviour and three cases of shoplifting.

Police were called to the area six times for crimes classed as violence and sexual offences.

There were also two public order offences, a drug offence, a theft, and an incident of vehicle crime.

Bridge Street, Blackwood

There were 15 crimes reported on or near Bridge Street in June, including seven instances of crime classed as violence or sexual offences.

Two burglaries were reported to Gwent Police, as were two incidents of anti-social behaviour.

There was also a public order offence, and instance of vehicle crime, and two 'other crimes'.

George Street, Ystrad Mynach

More than half of the 12 crimes reported on or near George Street in June were classed as violence or sexual offences (seven).

There were also four instances of anti-social behaviour in the area, and one public order offence.

Monmouthshire

Jordan Way, Monmouth

There were eight crimes reported on or near Jordan Way in June, the joint highest number in Monmouthshire for the month.

Five of those were classed as violence or sexual offences.

There was also a theft, and instance of anti-social behaviour, and a public order offence.

Portal Road, Monmouth

Just like Jordan Way, there were eight crimes reported on or near Portal Road across June.

Every single report related to an incident classed as violence or sexual offences.

Maple Close, Abergavenny

Of the eight crimes recorded on or near Maple Close during June, the most common offence was classed as violence or sexual offences.

Five of those crimes were recorded by Gwent Police.

There were also two public order offences, and one instance of anti-social behaviour.

Newport

Cot Farm Circle, Newport

Gwent Police were called to Cot Farm Circle 11 times during June.

Five of those calls related to instances of anti-social behaviour.

There were also three public order offences and three crimes classed as violence or sexual offences.

Balfe Road, Newport

The most common crime on Balfe Road during June was anti-social behaviour.

There were four instances of that out of the 11 crimes recorded across the month.

There were also three public order offences, three crimes classed as violence and sexual offences, and a public order offence.

George Lansbury Drive, Newport

Of the ten crimes reported on or near the road in June, four were classed as violence or sexual offences.

There were also three public order offences and two thefts reported.

The final crime recorded was an instance of anti-social behaviour.

Torfaen

Clifton Square, Griffithstown

Twelve crimes were recorded on or near Clifton Square in June, the most in Torfaen.

Half of those were instances of anti-social behaviour.

There were also three crimes classed as violence or sexual offences, two public order offences and a theft.

Heol yr Glyn, Pontypool

Four public order offences were recorded on or near the road during June.

There were also four crimes classified as violence or sexual offences, and one burglary recorded by Gwent Police.

Ton Road, Cwmbran

Of the nine crimes recorded on or near Ton Road, three were instances of anti social behaviour.

There were also three crimes classed as violence and sexual offences.

Two public order offences were also recorded by Gwent Police, along with an incident of criminal damage or arson.