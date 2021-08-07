BLAENAU GWENT'S Friends of Six Bells Park are raising money to revamp the tennis courts.

Friends of Six Bells Park are currently in the process of trying to raise approximately £25,000 to resurface the tennis courts at the park. They raise funds and carry out improvements at Six Bells Park in Abertillery.

Tennis coach, Greg Price, provides regular tennis coaching to children and young people at the park, but the group's volunters say the courts are badly in need of upgrading so that they are fit for purpose.

Mr Price told the Argus that improving the courts would be fantastic for the local community.

"The tennis courts are well used on a daily basis by people of all ages and abilities as well as regular junior coaching sessions throughout the week," he said. "However the courts are in desperate need of a resurfacing to make it much safe and more attractive for people to play tennis on.

"By improving the facilities at the park which has an incredible community spirit and fantastic volunteers who take pride in the park we hope to increase the numbers of people playing tennis and aim to re-establish Six Bells tennis club."

Lynne Wheeler, the voluntary group Friends of Six Bells Park's secretary grew up in Six Bells and spent many hours playing tennis there.

She said: "The park has a long history of tennis and once had a very successful tennis club. Our goal is to revitalise the tennis courts with the hopes of once again having a thriving tennis club at the park.

"I believe this is the only outside court in Bleanau Gwent and it would be fantastic to see it restored to its former glory. This would be a great boost for the area and have a positive impact on the physical and mental health and well being of people in the community. I could potentially set up a go fund me page for people to donate if they wished to."

She is also applying for grant funding from various agencies and is planning on arranging a music gig to raise funds.

Ms Wheeler said there are no other tennis courts in the locality and it would be great to get them back to the glory days and to encourage a Six Bells tennis club back to the park, as the park has a long history of tennis and this is something we would like to reinstate.

"This would be so beneficial for the area and encourage people of all ages and abilities to take part in sport, outside in the fresh air with the obvious benefits to their physical and mental health, particularly after the effects of Covid," she said.