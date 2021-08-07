THE weekend is here, and for many, it is the time to swap the daily commute for daytrips to more interesting destinations.

But, before hitting the highway, it is essential to top up on fuel first – unless you want to get caught out paying over the odds at motorway service station forecourts.

While Newport and the surrounding area is home to a fairly large number of petrol stations, it can be tricky to find the best value.

In the very worst case scenario, you might even spend more driving around looking for a cheap deal than you’d even save.

Helpfully, you can now keep an eye out for the best petrol prices without needing to leave the comfort of your home.

Popular website petrolprices.com collects the latest prices from major petrol stations, and lists them all in one helpful place.

At this time, petrol prices are believed to be at a eight year high.

According to the RAC, the average price of petrol is now at 135.13p per litre.

Find out how the national average compares with the local area below.

Newport

Morrisons Cwmbran – 127.9p

Asda Pill – 131.7p

Asda Newport – 131.7p

Morrisons Rogerstone – 131.7p

Sainsburys Newport – 131.9p

Torfaen

Morrisons Cwmbran – 127.9p

Texaco Cwmbran – 128.9p

Tesco Pontypool – 131.9p

Monmouth

Shell Monmouth – 137.9p

Esso Coleford – 138.0p

Texaco Coleford – 138.9p

Blaenau Gwent

Morrisons Ebbw Vale – 132.9p

Tesco Abertillery – 132.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale – 133.9p

Caerphilly

Tesco Tyn-Y-Parc Cardiff Express – 126.9p

Sainsburys Thornhill – 128.9p

Asda Coryton – 130.7p

What have the experts said?





Car insurance expert at Confused.com Alex Kindred says: “Rising oil prices have been pushing up fuel costs for months, to the point that we’re now seeing the highest petrol and diesel prices seen in years.

“More than two in five (41 per cent) drivers told us they feel that current fuel costs are unjustified. Competing supermarkets often offer petrol discounts and larger petrol stations can usually offer their fuel at slightly lower prices, in order to try and entice drivers, although this could be at the expense of smaller independent providers.

“Fluctuation in prices, as well as varying costs between regions and suppliers, makes it confusing to know when and where we’re going to get the best deal. To help you find the cheapest fuel in your local area, you can use our petrol price finder to search for the best price. That way, you can avoid paying over the odds.”

The Confused.com petrol price comparison tool can be found here.