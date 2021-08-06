NIGHTCLUBS across Wales will reopen for the first time since March 2020 tomorrow, and this is what is planned for Newport.

From 6am on Saturday, August 7, clubs will be able to open as the country moves into alert level zero, with many businesses taking to social media to announce their long-awaited plans to eager partygoers.

While midnight openings tonight are out of the question due to the 6am start, many venues still have big weekends planned.

Here is what Newport nightclubs have planned:

Atlantica Bar & Club, Market Street

What they’re calling the ‘Freedom Weekender’ which will see them host a Halloween and Valentines’ day themed party on Saturday with DJ Lamsie playing some spooky tunes until 4am.

Sunday will be the summer pride party and full of cheesy pop and club classics with DJ James on the decks until 3am.

Bloc, Cambrian Road

Located in the former Courtyard and Blind Tiger venues and will open for the very first time on Saturday night.

The event will be open on a first come, first serve basis – with the exception of invited guests – so people are being told to arrive early.

Breeze, Cambrian Road

Called the ‘No Restrictions Party’, there will be karaoke on Saturday between midday and 5pm. Between 5pm and 7pm they will be showing South Africa vs British Lions on multiple screens, and from 7pm they will be hosting DJ Dan Willow and Empire Flipz to keep you dancing until they close.

On Sunday, August 8, they will also be hosting a daytime brunch event from 3pm with live DJs, drinks, music and food.

Coco’s Bar, High Street

Open from 4pm on Saturday, with a canopy and gazebo outside and inside will be open as usual and fully air conditioned.

