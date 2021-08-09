CONTROVERSIAL plans for 122 homes on a greenfield site close to the M4 in Monmouthshire have been met with concern by residents.

Thirty objections have been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council over the planned second phase of a project building 266 homes at Rockfield Farm in Undy.

The first phase, comprising 144 homes, was granted permission by Monmouthshire council in February 2019 and earlier this year an application was lodged for the second phase.

However, local residents, the community council and the county council’s rights of way team have raised concerns.

Residents have voiced their concerns over the increase in traffic the proposal will bring, the reduction of open green space, over-development and flood risk.

One objection described the plans as “hugely disappointing”.

It said: “We do not have enough schools and doctors to accommodate all of this.

“This is meant to be a lovely residential area and now you want to add lots of additional houses and unsightly blocks of flats.

“I recently moved here and now am incredibly disappointed.”

Another raised concerns over the “strain on existing community facilities such as schools and doctors surgeries”.

The objector said the development is “entirely irresponsible” without “improvements to local amenities”.

Anna Wilson, who is a community councillor for Roiget Community Council, objected to the plans.

She said she felt “strongly” about the “continued overdevelopment of this area between Magor and Chepstow which is having an adverse affect on our communities”.

Cllr Wilson said: “I strongly urge you to listen to the numerous objections and concerns of residents and reject this application.

“A more considered/common sense approach is needed in approving housing applications, not just a tick box exercise, so that new developments are evenly distributed across the county, not just villages/towns along the M4 corridor closest to the Prince of Wales/Severn bridges, which seems to be the case.

“Hundreds of properties cannot be approved with little/no regard for the inadequate infrastructure that is already affecting this area between Magor and Chepstow.”

Magor with Undy Community Council also objected to the plans, echoing the views of the local residents.

Monmouthshire council’s assistant public rights of way officer, Shaun Pritchard, said the plans ignored a public footpath that currently runs through the site.

His response says the plan “makes no provision or very little to accommodate it”.

He says: “The development therefore either needs to be set out in such a way to accommodate the path on its present alignment or on a revised alignment for which a path order will be required.”

Under the reserved matters application, the development will be split onto two sites, with 19 homes on land closer to the M4 and 103 homes on the second site.

A range of homes are proposed, with 18 one-bedroom flats, 18 two-bedroom flats, 13 two-bedroom houses, 46 three-bedroom houses and 27 four-bedroom houses proposed.

The development includes 25 per cent affordable housing, which amounts to 31 homes.

A bund with acoustic fencing is proposed on the site to reduce noise from the M4.

Three-storey blocks of flats will be located closest to the motorway to shield noise, while houses with private gardens will be situated furthest away from the traffic.

“The accommodation has been arranged in a hierarchy, with the private gardens furthest away from the noise, to help create quiet outdoor space shielded from the noise of the M4,” a design and access statement says.

A new woodland walk will also link the two sites across the existing woodland known as Breezy Bank, which is a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation.

This will improve connectivity between green spaces, according to the application.

Parking will be provided with a variety of garages, driveways and a forecourt for the flats.

Twenty-four visitor spaces are proposed on both parcels of land, with cycle provision also included.

A decision will be made on the application in the coming months.