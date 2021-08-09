LOUD sirens startled many sleeping residents in Lliswerry and beyond in the early hours of Sunday.
Many took to Facebook to ask fellow residents if they too could hear the noise just after midnight on Sunday, August 8.
One resident said the alarm could be heard from as far as Alway, as well as Somerton.
Another resident said: "I thought it was a purge alarm."
The Purge is a series of horror films in which all crime is legal for a 24-hour period.
There were worries that the alarm could be coming from the Eastman Chemical factory, but South Wales Fire and Rescue, who attended the scene after several reports from the public, confirmed that this was not the case.
A spokesperson said: "At approximately 12.13am on Sunday, August 8, 2021 we received reports of a commercial alarm sounding on Corporation Road, Newport.
"Crews attended the scene but no action was required and a stop message was received at 12.29am."
